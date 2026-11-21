Florida deputy charged with battery after throwing handcuffed man by neck: LCSO
LEE COUNTY, Fla. - A former Florida deputy faces a battery charge after security footage captured him forcefully throwing a handcuffed man by the neck during a booking process, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Lee County jail investigation
What we know:
LCSO said deputy Brandon Sellers pulled over a speeding driver on Oct. 26 at 10 p.m. in Lehigh Acres, arresting the driver for street racing. During processing, Sellers claimed the driver became unruly and had to be "placed against a wall."
Sellers reported the driver had no injuries and submitted an affidavit to add a charge of resisting an officer without violence. However, LCSO said a supervisor noticed his written report did not match his verbal account, prompting a review of jail footage.
Holding cell video evidence
Timeline:
The sheriff's office said video showed the driver walking into the holding cell with his hands cuffed behind his back. LCSO states Sellers then entered the room, grabbed the driver by the neck, and threw him forcefully toward a chair.
The driver stood up, and the two spoke before deputies say Sellers pushed him toward the chair again. LCSo said another deputy then helped escort the driver to a patrol vehicle.
Misdemeanor battery charge filed
What's next:
The State Attorney's Office issued a summons on Tuesday charging Sellers with misdemeanor battery. The sheriff's office said they also launched an administrative investigation into potential policy violations, specifically unlawful conduct and conduct unbecoming of an agency member.
LCSO said Sellers, who had no prior disciplinary history since joining the agency in 2018, resigned before the internal affairs investigation concluded.
Missing details in case
What we don't know:
The identity of the driver is protected under t also remains unclear when Sellers is scheduled to appear in court.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, who released the video footage and provided the details of the internal investigation, as well as the State Attorney’s Office.