The Brief An investigation into a Lee County deputy in Lehigh Acres stems from a holding cell video that contradicts his written report. Footage shows Brandon Sellers forcefully throwing a man by the neck during processing for street racing. Sellers resigned and faces a misdemeanor battery charge after an internal review exposed the confrontation on Tuesday.



A former Florida deputy faces a battery charge after security footage captured him forcefully throwing a handcuffed man by the neck during a booking process, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Lee County jail investigation

What we know:

LCSO said deputy Brandon Sellers pulled over a speeding driver on Oct. 26 at 10 p.m. in Lehigh Acres, arresting the driver for street racing. During processing, Sellers claimed the driver became unruly and had to be "placed against a wall."

Sellers reported the driver had no injuries and submitted an affidavit to add a charge of resisting an officer without violence. However, LCSO said a supervisor noticed his written report did not match his verbal account, prompting a review of jail footage.

Holding cell video evidence

Timeline:

The sheriff's office said video showed the driver walking into the holding cell with his hands cuffed behind his back. LCSO states Sellers then entered the room, grabbed the driver by the neck, and threw him forcefully toward a chair.

The driver stood up, and the two spoke before deputies say Sellers pushed him toward the chair again. LCSo said another deputy then helped escort the driver to a patrol vehicle.

Misdemeanor battery charge filed

What's next:

The State Attorney's Office issued a summons on Tuesday charging Sellers with misdemeanor battery. The sheriff's office said they also launched an administrative investigation into potential policy violations, specifically unlawful conduct and conduct unbecoming of an agency member.

LCSO said Sellers, who had no prior disciplinary history since joining the agency in 2018, resigned before the internal affairs investigation concluded.

Missing details in case

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver is protected under t also remains unclear when Sellers is scheduled to appear in court.