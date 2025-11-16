Miles, meaning & community fuels racers at St. Pete Run Fest

The Brief Thousands of runners logged 13.1 miles along a scenic course through downtown St. Petersburg. The event doubled as a festival—with tailgate activations, ice baths, and a cookie disco to celebrate the finish. Every step gave back: profits support the St. Petersburg Free Clinic and the St. Pete Youth Farm.



On Sunday at sunrise, the streets of St. Petersburg came alive as runners set off from the pier on the certified half-marathon route. The 13.1-mile course carried them through waterfront views, historic neighborhoods and vibrant downtown avenues.

At the finish line, the moment wasn’t just about the clock. "My parents were on the sideline. I didn’t know they were here, so that was a surprise. You have this tunnel of people cheering you on to the finish. It doesn’t matter what the time is. The vibes are electric," said Savannah Brannan, one of the top women finishers.

After crossing the line, participants dove into recovery mode—literally.

Ice baths waited, pineapple and coconut fuel stations were ready, and a cookie disco got the energy flowing in the athlete food tent. "It’s not just about running — it’s about community and good times and showing up as you are," noted Kristina Rich, a race participant with Body Electric Yoga, who sponsored the team tailgate area.

The event also became a showcase for local businesses and brands, turning the tailgate area into a lively community hub.

What they're saying:

"There’s a bunch of different vendors trying to just showcase their brand and make sure that they get a chance to show St. Pete how great they are," explained Dr. Ron Torrance of Regenexx at New Generation Orthopedics, who were the half marathon's presenting sponsors.

Perhaps most importantly, miles turned into meaning. Funds raised went to the St. Petersburg Free Clinic—helping fuel its new food-pantry initiative—and the St. Pete Youth Farm, supporting local youth wellness efforts.

As the day wrapped, runners high-fived friends, families gathered for hugs, and the message was clear: this wasn’t just a one-day race—it was a community celebration with heart.

What's next:

Organizers say discussions are already underway for next year’s edition of St. Pete Run Fest. Registration is expected to open in the coming months; those interested in volunteering, sponsoring or participating early should keep an eye on the official website.

