It's the pirate's pick for a burger joint

The Brief Call it a respite from the seas of traffic flowing through downtown. Tampa Burgers & Pirates Sports Bar & Grill will create whatever you want on the grill with a libation suitable to wash it down. The friendly staff and servers will cater to your cravings, from the appetizers to the desserts.



For a visit to Treasure Island, to experience a Mermaid's Kiss or a Lavender Lagoon, this Tampa restaurant has you covered.

The theme is appropriate to the swashbuckling nature of the city, Tampa Burgers & Pirates.

You'll be greeted by Captain Hook at the door as you walk into the pub, and you'll find the walls adorned with the various "Jolly Roger" flags.

Food offerings from Tampa Burgers & Pirates

It was inevitable, some would say, especially for a city that celebrates the seafaring plunderers known across the Gulf Coast.

What they're saying:

"One year during Gasparilla, we were like, 'Hey, we should open up a Tampa Pirate-themed restaurant' especially 'cause we've got the Bucs, Gasparilla, and it's just kinda one of those fun things where everyone kind of dresses up," said Tony Khouri. He's one of the owners of Tampa Burgers & Pirates nestled right on Ashley Drive. "During Gasparilla, we're actually slammed out the door open to close."

He and his team dreamed about what that would look like.

"Let's make a burger restaurant with all the sports we can imagine and every drink possible," he recalled.

The drinks pay tribute to the namesake with Buc's Breeze, Pirate Paloma, Gin Overboard, and Hidden Treasure Pina Colado.

The burgers play along with similar descriptions: the Pirate's Pick, Captain's Cheese Burger, The Mutiny Mushroom Swiss burger and The Kraken. Really, they'll make anything you want on the grill, you just have to ask.

"We actually just added our smash burger," said Khouri, "It's not even on our menu yet, but we had a lot of people requesting the smash burger, and we're people pleasers, so when people wanted it, we made it."

Don't walk the plank because you're not a burger person. They offer chicken sandwiches, salads and pasta as well.

"We actually have pasta," he said, "Which is one of our top sellers, the chicken Alfredo. It's really good."

"If you ever have a good idea or a good drink or a food item, come on in and tell us we'll try to make it, and we'll add it to the menu, and we'll throw your name on it."

That actually happened to Kyle Loughlin. He recommended a barbecue burger with crispy onions. They tried it and it was a hit.

Now you can find the Loughlin's BBQ Burger on the menu.

What you can do:

To visit Tampa Burgers & Pirates in person, you will find them at 777 North Ashley Drive in the downtown district. They are open at 11 a.m. seven days a week. To learn more about them or see their menu, click here.

