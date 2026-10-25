Brewers fan guide to Tropicana Field: Parking, tailgating and more

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The Brief Milwaukee Brewers fans heading to Tropicana Field should prepare for heavy traffic and prepaid parking requirements as the World Series shifts to St. Petersburg for Game 3 Monday. St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway warned that stadium parking averages about $150, though downtown garages offer $25 parking with city shuttle service. Ballpark gates open at 5 p.m. Monday ahead of the 8 p.m. first pitch, with strict clear-bag and tailgating rules in place.



Milwaukee Brewers fans traveling to the Bay Area for the World Series can expect large crowds, busy roads and limited parking around Tropicana Field as the Rays host Games 3 and 4, with a potential Game 5 on Wednesday.

Brewers Tropicana Field travel guide

The backstory:

The Tampa Bay Rays and Brewers are meeting in the World Series for the first time, and the series guarantees a first-time champion. Milwaukee won the first two games as the series shifts down to St. Petersburg on Monday, Oct. 26.

Whether you're driving to the ballpark, planning to tailgate or looking for a place to grab a bite, here's what Brewers fans should know before heading to the Trop.

Where is Tropicana Field?

Tropicana Field is located at 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg, FL 33705.

The domed ballpark is west of downtown St. Petersburg, a short drive from the city's restaurants, bars and waterfront attractions.

Fans should plan ahead and allow extra time to get to the stadium. St. Petersburg officials expect large crowds for the World Series and say traffic will be one of the biggest challenges surrounding the games.

Where to park at Tropicana Field

Parking for all 2026 postseason games at Tropicana Field must be purchased in advance. Fans will not be able to buy parking on a drive-up basis at the stadium.

The Rays list the following primary parking options:

Lot 1: Premium parking, recommended for fans sitting in premium areas and directly behind home plate.

Lots 6 and 7: General parking options.

Downtown St. Petersburg: Alternative parking garages and lots may be available if the stadium's prepaid parking sells out.

Parking prices vary by location and availability. St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said parking around the stadium was averaging about $150 for World Series games, while downtown parking could be available for as little as $25.

Fans parking downtown can consider using city shuttles to reach the stadium. Officials warn that returning to vehicles after the game may take longer because of the crowds.

Before you leave, purchase a parking pass through the Rays' official parking page. Check the current price and availability for your game.

Parking map: View the Rays' official parking map and directions.

Can you tailgate at Tropicana Field?

Yes. Tailgating is allowed in Tropicana Field parking lots once they open for the event, according to the Rays.

There are several restrictions fans should know before setting up:

Folding chairs and sunshades are allowed as long as they do not block parking aisles or other spaces.

Large tents are prohibited.

Open flames, including fire pits, are prohibited.

Charcoal grills and large commercial grills are not allowed.

Alcohol is permitted in tailgating areas but cannot be carried into the ballpark.

Fans should check the rules for their assigned parking lot and follow instructions from parking attendants.

Rideshare and shuttles

Fans using Uber, Lyft or another rideshare service should plan their drop-off and pickup before arriving.

According to the Rays:

Gate 4: The designated rideshare drop-off point for fans entering through Gate 4 or Gate 5. The drop-off area is on Tropicana Drive along 16th Street South.

Lot 8: The rideshare drop-off location for fans entering through Gate 1.

Accessible rideshare: Guests using accessible transportation can be dropped off and picked up at Gate 1 or Gate 4.

Fans should confirm their pickup location with their driver and follow posted signs and instructions from traffic officers after the game.

The SunRunner, St. Petersburg's rapid bus service, also stops on the north side of Tropicana Field. The service generally runs every 15 minutes from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and every 30 minutes from 8 p.m. to midnight.

For route information, visit PSTA's SunRunner page.

Game 3 schedule: Parking, gates and first pitch

The Rays will host the Brewers for Game 3 on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Here is the planned schedule for fans heading to Tropicana Field:

3 p.m.: Parking lots open.

5 p.m.: Ballpark gates open.

8 p.m.: First pitch.

Gates are scheduled to open three hours before first pitch, giving fans additional time to enter the ballpark and find their seats.

Games 4 and 5, if necessary, are also scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, and Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and account for traffic delays, parking and security screening.

Tropicana Field clear-bag policy

Tropicana Field has a clear-bag policy. Fans should check their bags before leaving for the stadium because noncompliant bags cannot be stored at the ballpark.

The Rays allow:

One clear plastic, vinyl or soft PVC bag per person, no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. The bag must have a single compartment.

One small, single-pocket clutch, wallet or fanny pack per person, no larger than 5 inches by 7 inches.

A clear, reusable plastic storage bag up to 1 gallon in size.

Exceptions include bags exclusively carrying necessary medical equipment and diaper or infant bags no larger than 16 inches by 8 inches by 16 inches when accompanied by a baby or toddler.

Backpacks, luggage, camera bags, hard-sided containers and other nontransparent bags are prohibited.

Outside food and drinks are also prohibited, with exceptions for one sealed bottle of water of 20 ounces or less per ticketed fan. Empty plastic refillable bottles and cups are allowed.

For the full list of prohibited items and security rules, visit the Rays' official safety and security page.

Tropicana Field seating map

Brewers fans can review the seating layout before arriving to find their section, entrances and nearby concessions.

The Rays provide an official seating map online.

View the Tropicana Field seating map.

Fans should also check their mobile tickets in advance and have them ready when approaching the gates.

What to eat at Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field offers a variety of ballpark food, from familiar baseball favorites to specialty items.

According to the Rays' concessions guide, signature menu items include:

Cuban sandwich: Available at Cubanos in the first-base food hall and on the Budweiser Porch.

Cubano dog: Available at Cubanos on the Budweiser Porch.

Smokin' Rays Burger: Available at the Hall of Fame Bar & Grill in center field.

Clubhouse Tomahawk Steak: A postseason specialty available at the Taste of October stand on the Budweiser Porch.

Loaded nachos: Available at Smoke N' Pour and Fan Favorites in the center-field area and third-base food hall.

Footlong pretzel dog: Available at Twisted on the Budweiser Porch.

Rays Up Roll: Available at Pacific Counter on the Budweiser Porch.

The postseason menu also features champagne and other specialty items at the Taste of October stand.

Preparing for St. Petersburg travel

What you can do:

Fans can review the full lineup and locations in the Rays' official concessions guide.

For the latest updates on parking availability, directions, seating and ballpark rules, visit the Tampa Bay Rays' official Tropicana Field guide.