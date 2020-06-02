Minnesota Dept. of Human Rights launches civil rights investigation into Minneapolis Police Department

article

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's administration has launched a civil rights investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department following the death of George Floyd.

Walz made the announcement at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation will look into MPD's policies, procedures, and practices over the past 10 years to "determine if the MPD has engaged in systemic discriminatory practices towards people of color."

It is the first time Minnesota has launched a civil rights investigation against the state's biggest police department, Walz said.

Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero said the civil rights charge was served on the city of Minneapolis at 1 p.m. She said she hoped for "quick changes" with city cooperation before working toward long-term changes through a consent decree, which would be enforced by a court for years to come.

When asked about possible obstruction from the Minneapolis police union, Walz said, “This is going to get done. The public has demanded it.” If people stand in the way, "history is going to wash over you in a tide we have not seen,” he said.

Lucero said she's not sure if the federal government will also launch a civil rights investigation of Minneapolis Police. For now, her investigation is the only civil rights probe using Minnesota law.

The Department of Human Rights is asking for Minnesotans help with their civil rights investigation. Anyone with information or experience they believe is important to the investigation is asked to contact the Department of Human Rights at mn.gov/mdhr or 651-539-1100.

“As I have been out in the community over the last several days, we have heard these things firsthand about the concerns and frankly, how unsafe people feel in their communities because of the MPD,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said. “This is our opportunity to make this change and for folks to have their voices heard.”

DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD

George Floyd, a black man, died on Memorial Day while in police custody. Three police officers held him down, with one of them, Officer Derek Chauvin, kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe.”

Bystander video showed Chauvin continued to kneel on Floyd’s neck even after he lost consciousness and appeared to stop breathing. None of the officers, including the fourth officer standing nearby, moved from their positions until an ambulance arrived, despite bystanders’ pleas.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has ruled his death a homicide and determined his heart stopped as the officers restrained him.

Chauvin is now charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. He and the other three officers involved in Floyd’s death have been fired.