Missed your second COVID-19 dose because of long lines? Don't worry, health experts say

There is a generous window between the time you get your first COVID-19 vaccination and the second dose where the vaccine is still effective, health experts say.

Many people stuck in long lines at the state-run University Mall COVID-19 vaccination site expressed concern after being turned away from getting their second dose.

"In a lot of cases, the booster dose is as much as six months after the first dose and we know the minimum time, three weeks seems to work okay, but that's no indication that four weeks, or five weeks, or six weeks, or eight weeks is not going to work," said Dr. Thomas Unnasch, an infectious disease researcher and professor of public health at the University of South Florida.

The Florida Department of Health said there was a communication issue, where seniors were given a card that had the date for when they should get their second vaccine. What many didn't know; was that they still had to make an appointment to get it.

COVID UPDATES: Download the free FOX 13 News app for ongoing coronavirus coverage and live updates

Advertisement

"If I were those people I would be upset because I was in line and I was told to come back and I waited for hours, but, I wouldn't be freaking out and thinking, "Oh my God! I've lost everything and I have to start over again,'" Unnasch said.

To make an appointment, go to https://myvaccine.fl.gov/.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map