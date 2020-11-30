Missing 14-year-old last seen in Sumter County

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Monday morning for a 14-year-old girl from Wildwood.

Sumter County officials say Miryah Perry was last seen Sunday heading east near Highway 44 and Morse Boulevard in Wildwood.

Miryah is described as a black female, 5'7 feet tall, weighs 110 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with pink and purple floral pattern shorts.

Officials did not provide information on the events leading up to the disappearance.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 352-769-2621 or dial 911.

