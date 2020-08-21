Missing 14-year-old with autism last seen Thursday in Port Richey

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old boy, who was last seen Thursday in Pasco County. Deputies said he is diagnosed with autism.

He was last seen around 7:45 p.m. in the 7000 block of Ironbank Drive of Port Richey. Deputies said he was last seen wearing black Nike Air Otero sneakers, gray joggers and a green hoodie. They said he has dyed yellow-orange hair.

Nieves is described as weighing approximately 120 pounds and is 5'8 feet tall. Officials said he is introverted in behavior.

Anyone with information on Nieves' whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, or dial 911.