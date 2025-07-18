Expand / Collapse search

Missing Child Alert: 2-year-old girl last seen in St. Pete nearly two months ago

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  July 18, 2025 11:01pm EDT
Missing Persons
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl last seen in St. Petersburg. 
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7780 or call 911.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl last seen in St. Petersburg. 

What we know:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Aniyah Woods, 2, has been missing since May 21, and was last seen in the 600 block of 40th Avenue South. 

Pictured: Aniyah Woods. Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement. 

Authorities said the 2-year-old is described as a white female who is two feet and three inches tall and 26 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7780 or call 911.

The Source: THe information in this story was released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. 

Missing PersonsSt. Petersburg