Missing Child Alert: 2-year-old girl last seen in St. Pete nearly two months ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl last seen in St. Petersburg.
What we know:
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Aniyah Woods, 2, has been missing since May 21, and was last seen in the 600 block of 40th Avenue South.
Pictured: Aniyah Woods. Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Authorities said the 2-year-old is described as a white female who is two feet and three inches tall and 26 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7780 or call 911.
The Source: THe information in this story was released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.