Missing Child Alert: 2-year-old girl last seen in St. Pete nearly two months ago

What we know:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Aniyah Woods, 2, has been missing since May 21, and was last seen in the 600 block of 40th Avenue South.

Pictured: Aniyah Woods. Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Authorities said the 2-year-old is described as a white female who is two feet and three inches tall and 26 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7780 or call 911.