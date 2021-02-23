Missing child alert issued for 14-year-old boy from Miami

article

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old boy who was last seen in Miami.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Juan Velasquez was last seen early Monday morning in the area of the 15500 block of SW 147 Court in Miami.

Investigators say Juan is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He may be traveling in a 2015 white Dodge Journey with Florida tag HJCH61.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Miami-Dade police at 305-471-8477.