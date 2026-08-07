Missing child alert issued for 11-year-old girl last seen in Jacksonville: FDLE
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for 11-year-old Jordyn Carter.
What we know:
Officials describe her as a black girl who's 4 feet 10 inches tall and 90 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities say she was last seen wearing a green Hello Kitty shirt, blue jeans, and pink slides.
If you have information on her whereabouts, officials ask that you contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.
The Source: Information for this story was collected from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.