Missing Child Alert issued for 2 Pasco County teens

The Brief A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for William Drake, 15, and Alexander Thompson, 16. Investigators say they were last seen at 5:38 p.m. Monday in the Lawrence Ave. area of Wesley Chapel. No further details surrounding the circumstances of the teens' disappearance have been released.



The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for two missing and endangered teens from Pasco County.

What we know:

According to the FDLE and the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, William Drake, 15, and Alexander Thompson, 16, were last seen at 5:38 p.m. Monday in the Lawrence Ave. area of Wesley Chapel.

Investigators describe Drake as 5'6" tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray beanie, red jacket, red shorts and gray shoes.

Pictured: William Drake and Alexander Thompson. Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Thompson is described as 5'9" tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black ripped pants and black slides. Thompson may also be wearing black headphones, according to investigators.

What we don't know:

No further details surrounding the circumstances of the teens' disappearance have been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the teens is urged to call the Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.