Tunnel to Towers expands their 'Let Us Do Good Village' with new amenity center

The Brief Tunnel to Towers has opened a new amenity center at its "Let Us Do Good Village." This 21,000 square-foot space has amenities such as an ADA swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, physical therapy room and more. Tunnel to Towers was founded by Frank Siller in 2001, helping thousands of military, Gold Star and first responder families.



Since 2001, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has helped thousands of military, veterans, Gold Star, first responder families and families of our fallen heroes. The "Let Us Do Good Village" is a first-of-its-kind community that has now opened a new state-of-the-art amenity center.

What we know:

The new amenity center's purpose is to bring this community together, offering an ADA swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, playground, basketball and pickleball courts, ADA-accessible fitness center, movie theater, game room, business center and more.

"It's a miracle," Tunnel to Towers CEO Frank Siller said. "It's another miracle that has happened for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, but more importantly, it's a miracle for these families, because it's going to bring them all together."

This new center is aimed at taking the minds off of what's been lost, and what matters most.

"These kids all lost their mother or father, or their loved one gave their body for our country and so it brings them all together. They're all like-minded, a lot of pain they're going through, but this is going to bring some joy into their lives," Siller added.

What they're saying:

It has already brought joy to injured Marine and Tunnel to Towers recipient Matthew Hannon, who said this will be a game changer for the Let Us Do Good Village for years to come.

"We get to gather in friendship and fellowship and, you know, bring everybody together to hopefully, not only love each other, but allow what we do here to go outside the gates here and to the communities around us," Hannon said.

"Some people may think this country's in trouble, but, I don't know, there's a layer to it here and around, especially with a foundation that, I don't know, I don't think anything's dead yet," he added

What's next:

The Let Us Do Good Village has completed more than 40 homes while the goal is to feature 100 homes gifted to injured veterans, Gold Star, first responders and their fallen families.