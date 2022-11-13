Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old Tampa girl

article

A statewide missing child alert has been issued for 12-year-old Journee Belcher-Brinson who was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of East 98th Avenue in Tampa.

Belcher-Brinson is 5’4", weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to the Tampa Police Department Facebook page, Belcher-Brinson is a runaway, but neither TPD nor FDLE provided any additional details surrounding her disappearance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call TPD at 813-231-6130 or 911.