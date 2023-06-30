Missing Child Alert issued for baby last seen in Naples 1 month ago: Investigators

article

A statewide Missing Child Alert was issued for an 11-month-old baby last seen in Naples about a month ago, authorities said.

Faith Rivero Dios was last seen on May 31 in the 5500 block of Johnquil Lane in Naples, which is in Collier County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Investigators said she's an 11-month-old girl who is 1-foot-10-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Photo of Rosmary Dios Mons. Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

She may be with 23-year-old Rosmary Dios Mons, FDLE said. She's a white female, 5-foot-6-inches tall and 115 pounds. They said she also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff's Office at (239) 252-9300 or 911.