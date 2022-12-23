Expand / Collapse search
Missing Child Alert issued for Florida girl last seen in Broward County

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 13 News
article

Photo of Sarina Ropp. Courtesy: Florida Department of law Enforcement.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Broward County on Friday. 

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Sarina Ropp was last seen in the area of the 5300 block of NW 55th Terrace in Coconut Creek in Broward County. 

Ropp is a biracial female that is five feet, five inches tall and 120 pounds, investigators said. She also has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and blue shorts with a Scooby Doo logo. 

Ropp also has a birthmark on her left inner calf, FDLE authorities said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coconut Creek Police Department at (954) 973-6700 or 911. 