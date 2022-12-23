Missing Child Alert issued for Florida girl last seen in Broward County

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Broward County on Friday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Sarina Ropp was last seen in the area of the 5300 block of NW 55th Terrace in Coconut Creek in Broward County.

Photo of Sarina Ropp. Courtesy: Florida Department of law Enforcement.

Ropp is a biracial female that is five feet, five inches tall and 120 pounds, investigators said. She also has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and blue shorts with a Scooby Doo logo.

Ropp also has a birthmark on her left inner calf, FDLE authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coconut Creek Police Department at (954) 973-6700 or 911.