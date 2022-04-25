Missing Child Alert issued for Fort Pierce 2-month-old

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 2-month-old who was last seen in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Azzan Lisby is a 2-month-old black male who is 2 feet tall and weighs 10 pounds. Azzan has brown hair and brown eyes.

The baby was last seen in the area of 1700 North 12th Street in Fort Pierce, part of Saint Lucie County.

Little Azzan may be with Robert Lisby and Joy Tyler in a 2017 gray Dodge Durango with Florida tag number PET C97.

Robert Lisby, 41, was described as a black male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. Lisby has black hair and brown eyes. Robert may have a tattoo on his right forearm, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Joy Tyler, 39, was described as a black female who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Tyler has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Azzan Lisby, Robert Lisby, or Joy Tyler is asked to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-465-5770 or call 911.

