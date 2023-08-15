Missing Child Alert issued for Zephyrhills teen last seen more than a month ago: Investigators

article

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old who was last seen more than a month ago in Zephyrhills, law enforcement officials said.

Victoria Quiles, 17, is a white Hispanic female that five feet three inches tall, 100 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

She was last seen in the area of the 38500 block of County Road 54 in Zephyrhills.

Investigators said she was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants, and she may have light and dark brown braided hair.

She could still be in the Tampa Bay area, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Zephyrhills Police Department at (813) 780-0050 or 911.