Missing Florida boy found after statewide alert

Updated  February 19, 2025 10:33am EST
    LAKE CITY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says a missing boy last seen in North Central Florida has been found and is safe.

    No other details were released.

    The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

