Missing Florida boy found after statewide alert
LAKE CITY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says a missing boy last seen in North Central Florida has been found and is safe.
No other details were released.
The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
