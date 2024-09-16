Missing Child Alert issued for Plant City teen

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Plant City teenager is at the heart of a statewide missing child alert.

Law enforcement officers are searching for 13-year-old Breanne Spivey.

She is 5’1" tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Courtesy: FDLE

She was last seen on Saturday in the area of the 3900th block of Sparky Lane in Plant City.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or 911.

