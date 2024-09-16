Expand / Collapse search

Missing Child Alert issued for Plant City teen

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 16, 2024 12:19pm EDT
Hillsborough County
PLANT CITY, Fla. - A Plant City teenager is at the heart of a statewide missing child alert. 

Law enforcement officers are searching for 13-year-old Breanne Spivey. 

She is 5’1" tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. 

She was last seen on Saturday in the area of the 3900th block of Sparky Lane in Plant City.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or 911.

