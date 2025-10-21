Missing Child Alert: Search underway for 17-year-old Bradenton girl

The Brief A statewide Missing Child Alert was issued for a 17-year-old Bradenton girl. She was last seen in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Avenue East in Bradenton. Anyone with information on where Diaz-Maldonado may be is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at (941) 932-9377 or call 911.



What we know:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Gisselle Diaz-Maldonado, 17, was last seen five days ago, October 16. She may be with a black male, traveling in a black Honda two-door vehicle to the Oakland Park area, which is in Broward County, according to authorities.

Pictured: Gisselle Diaz-Maldonado. Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Diaz-Maldonado is described as a white-hispanic female who is five feet four inches tall and 240 pounds, FDLE said. She also has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black and white ripped jeans.

The case was upgraded to a Missing Child Alert due to an "ongoing investigation," officials said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on where Diaz-Maldonado may be is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at (941) 932-9377 or call 911.