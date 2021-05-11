Missing child last seen Sunday at Bradenton Astro Skate: deputies

article

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 11-year-old who was last seen three days ago.

Shayla Pfolsgrof was last seen at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 9 at Astro Skate, located at 3611 1st St. W.

Shayla was described as being 4-foot-8-inches tall and weighing 80 pounds.

Deputies said was wearing light-colored, torn blue jeans, Nike slides shoes, and a black Jordan shirt with a pink logo.

Anyone who knows where Shayla is or has seen her since 8:30 p.m. Sunday is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.