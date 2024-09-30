Missing children last seen in St. Petersburg spark statewide alert

article

Law enforcement officers are searching for three children who were last seen in St. Petersburg.

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Kevon Riley, 6, Kiara Riley, 17, and Jenae'Shia Young, 17.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the children were last seen in the area of the 4200 block of 13th Avenue South in St. Petersburg. They may be in the area of the 15th Avenue South and 31st Street South intersection in St. Petersburg.

Kevon Riley is 3’5" tall, weighs 70 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt that says "little dirt don’t hurt" in white text on the front, camouflage shorts, and black Crocs.

Kiara Riley is 5’5" tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black halter top, black shorts, yellow Sponge Bob slides, and may be carrying a light blue and black backpack.

Jenae'Shia Young is 5’3" tall, weighs 155 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black AC/DC crop top, black pants, black socks, and slides.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the St Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or 911.

