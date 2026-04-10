Missing Florida teen who’s attracted to train tracks and wooded areas sparks statewide alert

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The Brief Law enforcement officers are searching for 16-year-old Naomi Cernik. She was last seen on April 7, 2026, in Middleburg and may be attracted to train tracks and wooded areas. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512 or 911.



A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on April 7, 2026.

What we know:

Law enforcement officers are searching for Naomi Cernik.

She was last seen in the 3200th block of Grand Teton Drive in Middleburg.

Cernik is 5’2" tall, weighs 95 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a black hoodie with a multicolored print on the front and back, a white shirt, jeans, pink shoes, and may be carrying a black satchel backpack.

Dig deeper:

Officials said Cernik may be attracted to train tracks and wooded areas.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512 or 911.