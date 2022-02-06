Missing Clearwater woman last seen walking her dog, police say

article

Police in Clearwater are searching for Lesley Perez, 19, who went to walk her dog in the 2200 block of Vanderbuilt Drive around 5 p.m. on Saturday and never returned.

She is 5’2", weighs 110 pounds and should be with a cream-colored Chihuahua on a blue leash.

Deputies say Perez has special needs. She was last seen wearing the outfit she is pictured in above near the pool.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 727-562-4242.

