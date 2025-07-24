Missing Florida baby may be with the ‘Scooter People’

article

The Brief A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old girl last seen in Hollywood, Florida. Law enforcement officers said baby Angelina may be with a man and a woman known as the "Scooter People." Anyone with information on the baby’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or 911.



A statewide missing child alert has been issued for a 7-month-old South Florida girl who may be with a couple known as the "Scooter People."

What we know:

Law enforcement officers are searching for baby Angelina, who was last seen in the area of the 3000 block of Sheridan Street in Hollywood, Florida.

The baby may be with Samantha Feliz, a white-Hispanic female, who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes, and Alejandro Leon Jr., a white-Hispanic male, who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Feliz and Leon Jr. may use electric scooters and may be known as the "Scooter People."

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, a missing child alert was issued due to an ongoing investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone who may find the trio is asked not to approach them and to call law enforcement immediately.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the baby is asked to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or 911.

What we don't know:

FDLE did not provide the baby’s last name, nor has it said what the relationship is between the three people.