Missing Florida teen prompts statewide alert

Law enforcement officers are searching for a missing 13-year-old Florida girl.

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Stacy Rangel-Gomez.

Officials say Rangel-Gomez is a White-Hispanic female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, and 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, according to authorities.

She was last seen in the area of the 1560 block of 63rd Avenue South in West Palm Beach wearing a red shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Officials say Rangel-Gomez has a piercing on the left side of her nose.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400 or 911.

Editor's Note: FDLE initially reported that Rangel-Gomez was 12, but it has since stated that she is 13.