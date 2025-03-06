Retired Venice High School ROTC instructor arrested, accused of molesting students

The Brief A retired ROTC instructor at Venice High School is accused of inappropriately touching female students. Frank Troxel, 61, is charged with battery and 10 counts of lewd and lascivious behavior. Before retiring in September 2024, Troxel worked for the district for 12 years.



A retired ROTC instructor from Venice High School has been arrested after multiple female students came forward saying they had been inappropriately touched.

Frank Troxel, 61, was arrested on Wednesday.

Troxel has been charged with battery and 10 counts of lewd and lascivious behavior.

"You’re put in a position of authority and respect and to be taking advantage of that position is just not fair," said parent Fawn Hallsey.

The backstory:

Sarasota County Schools Police said multiple female students came forward with disturbing stories.

"It’s horrible, and no girl should have to deal with that, no boy should have to deal with that. They come to school to learn and grow and to be in that Junior ROTC. They want to be there for our country and support that and to have to deal with this is heartbreaking," said Hallsey.

An arrest report lists several incidents of unwanted touching, from smacking a student’s buttocks, to pulling back and looking into a student’s shirt, and to being touched in intimate places while being fitted for uniforms.

One student came forward to a school resource officer in February 2024 and others followed.

"It’s surprising that it went this far," said parent Phill Lekic.

What they're saying:

Parents FOX 13 spoke to said they had not been alerted to his arrest by the Sarasota County School District.

While the Sarasota County School Police and district said they could not comment on Troxel’s arrest, they told FOX 13 Troxel worked for the district for 12 years and retired in September of 2024.

Troxel’s retirement fell seven months after his first victim came forward.

"That’s very shocking. He’s been here for a very long time, and it’s disturbing to hear that," said Lekic.

Now that he has been arrested, parents hope the students who came forward can be at peace.

"For those girls to be able to speak out is amazing, and I respect them for being able to do that and for this to be put to an end and I hope they’re okay. That’s the most important part, and I’m glad he’s been caught," said Hallsey.

What's next:

Troxel has since bonded out of jail.

He will be back in court in March 28

