Missing Miami teen triggers statewide alert after disappearing from middle school

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Miami girl who was last at a South Florida middle school.

Officials are searching for Isabella Travieso, a white-Hispanic female who is 5’4" tall, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen at Riviera Middle School, located at 10301 SW 48th Street in Miami.

Travieso was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black and white Crocs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or 911.

