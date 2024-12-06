Expand / Collapse search

Missing Tampa teen sparks statewide alert

Published  December 6, 2024 2:55pm EST
Authorities are searching for missing teen Matthew Friday. Images are courtesy of FDLE. 

TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen in Tampa

Authorities are searching for Matthew Friday, who was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and grey sneakers in the area of the 6400 block of Orient Road in Tampa.

Friday is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Friday may be carrying a dark-colored backpack and a grey carry-on bag.  Matthew was last seen on camera on Dec. 5 around 11:00 a.m. in the area of the 300 block of Live Oak Avenue in Temple Terrace.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Temple Terrace Police Department at 813-989-7110 or 911.

