Missing teen who disappeared after going for a run found dead in Miami; foul play suspected

article

Foul play is suspected in the death of a missing 16-year-old girl whose body was discovered Sunday night along a causeway near a Miami harbor, according to authorities.

The remains of Diani Gomez-Sanchez were recovered at around 8:30 p.m. on the 79th Street Causeway near Pelican Harbor Marina, Miami police said.

The girl was reported missing nearly 24 hours earlier after not returning home after a run early Saturday, The Miami Herald reported. Her body was found feet away from missing person fliers created by her family, the news outlet said.

RELATED: Death row inmates in South Carolina must choose between firing squad or electric chair

"Her identification is pending fingerprint and DNA identification, but she has been tentatively ID’d by her relatives," Miami Police Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar told WSVN. "It’s a tragic moment beyond words for our community and for Diani’s family."

Aguilar said detectives were pouring over the crime scene and interviewing witnesses and family members, and said foul play was suspected.

RELATED: Former Broward sheriff ousted by DeSantis gets new job reviewing red light tickets

An autopsy to determine a cause and manner of death was pending.

Advertisement

The agency did not release any further information Sunday night.