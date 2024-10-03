Missing teenage double amputee from Southwest Florida triggers statewide alert

article

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Southwest Florida teen.

Law enforcement officials are searching for Dylan Helms, a 16-year-old double amputee who is in a wheelchair.

Helms is 4’5" tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen on Thursday, September 26, in the area of the 5800th block of Whitaker Road in Naples.

Helms was wearing a black beanie, white tank top, and khaki or black pants when he disappeared.

Authorities say his hair may be longer than in the above photo.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff's Office at 239-252-9300 or 911.

