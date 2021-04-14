Mission remains the same for organization with new name that helps first-time buyers find affordable housing

For Summer, owning a home is a dream come true.

"You know how when a pet enters the home and they are so excited that they roll around on the carpet? That's what I wanted to do," she exclaimed.

Summer brought her home about two years ago with the help of Suncoast Housing Connections.

"They're amazing and I would recommend them to anybody that is really struggling but is willing to do the work because you have to be willing to do the work and then they are willing to help," she shared.

The Clearwater agency provides affordable housing programs for first-time home buyers.

"We educate. We build housing," said Fran Pheeny, CEO and president of Suncoast Housing Connections. "We lend money…second mortgages to people so that they can buy homes."

The 39-year-old agency has helped more than 61,000 families purchase their first home.

"It just shows that there is such a need and people have really wanted that assistance and help with their housing search or direction or whatever you want to call it," Pheeny added.

She says the mission is a joy.

"I wouldn't have been in this business for as long as I have if it wasn't as satisfying as it is."

For Summer, there is nothing like homeownership.

"Just that you have your own yard and your own privacy, your own space," she stated. "The blessing that God gives, yeah, is very nice."

She is thankful for that blessing.

After 39 years as the Tampa Bay Community Development Corporation. The agency decided to change its name to Suncoast Housing Connections earlier this year.

Learn more about the Suncoast Housing Connections by visiting its website here. .

