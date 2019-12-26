M&M's store to open at Disney Springs in 2020

article

The M&M's store inside the Florida Mall will be moving to Disney Springs next year, the Mars Retail Group announced Thursday.

Construction on the new state-of-the-art space is expected to begin immediately. The store will be an immersive experience for lovers of the M&M brand filled with color and fun!

“Disney Springs is one of the most popular retail destinations in the country, making it the perfect location for our new M&M’S experiential store,” said Patrick McIntyre, Director of Global Retail at Mars Retail Group, in a news release.

The new store will be filled with walls of colorful chocolate M&M candies, plus exclusive merchandise like T-shirts, oven mits, and cooking utensils!

According to Disney Parks Blog, it is set to open in 2020. It will be located at Disney Springs West Side in the former retail location of Curl, just across from the House of Blues.

The M&M’s World Orlando store at the Florida Mall is more than 16,000-square feet and boasts more than 7,000 M&M’s items.

The new store will be the fifth M&M's store owned and operated by Mars Retail Group, which also has locations in Las Vegas, New York, London and Shanghai.

“Guests will be fully immersed into an interactive chocolate experience that will create more moments and more smiles through the colorful fun of M&M’S," McIntyre said.