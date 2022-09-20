Moe's celebrating National Queso Day with a free side of queso

article

There's nothing quite like dipping a tortilla chip into warm queso and taking that first bite. It tastes even better when it's free.

On National Queso Day, Moe's Southwest Grill is celebrating by offering up a free side of queso. This will take place on Sept. 20, 2022. Cheese lovers can head to one of its locations nationwide to take advantage of the deal.

Plus, no purchase is necessary if you're picking it up in person. Otherwise, if you're ordering through the app or website, you must purchase an entrée.

The restaurant also announced Rewards Members can enter to win free queso for an entire year. A total of 600 people will be chosen to receive a free side of queso once per week for a full year.

Additional information on how to register can be found here.