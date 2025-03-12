Moffitt Cancer Center patients, advocates travel to Tallahassee to meet with Florida lawmakers

The Brief Advocates with Moffitt Cancer Center will meet with Florida lawmakers in Tallahassee on Wednesday. The trip is an annual event as part of a push to continue funding for cancer initiatives at the state level. Gov. Ron DeSantis has signaled support for more cancer-related funding, including new initiatives outlined in his budget proposal for the 2025-26 fiscal year.



Dozens of advocates with Moffitt Cancer Center boarded a bus early Wednesday, taking a road trip to Tallahassee to rally for continued support from Florida lawmakers.

The trip has become an annual event for doctors, researchers, patients, survivors and others who share their personal stories about how funding for cancer research helps lead to better patient care and outcomes.

What they're saying:

Cancer survivors taking the trip this year include Kari Ann Gomez, aka "Captain Flamingo," who told FOX 13 she received her breast cancer diagnosis two years ago and is now cancer-free.

"I had a motto: laugh more than I cry," said Gomez, who now volunteers at Moffitt. "So, we would literally be wearing flamingo head boppers, flamingo shirts, I hide little flamingos all around. And it's a conversation piece… it's just been part of my journey."

Pictured: Kari Ann Gomez, aka "Captain Flamingo."

At the same time as the bus ride, a group of cyclists is finishing the last 24 miles of a 325-mile, four-day journey to Tallahassee for cancer advocacy.

Dig deeper:

Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis, the latter of whom is a cancer survivor, have publicly supported increased funding for cancer research and patient care at the state level.

Late last month, the governor detailed his latest budget proposals at a news conference, asking the legislature to continue funding the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund, establish the Florida Cancer Research Network and provide $30 million for the Cancer Connect Collaborative Incubator, which would focus on pediatric cancer research.

What's next:

During the annual legislative session, which began last week, Florida lawmakers will weigh cancer funding as part of the state budget for the next fiscal year.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Regina Gonzalez.

