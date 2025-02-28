Governor DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis announce support for cancer initiatives in Florida

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis made several announcements Friday surrounding cancer-related initiatives. The governor is asking the legislature for funding aimed at enhancing cancer research, diagnosis and treatment in Florida.



Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis announced support on Friday for several initiatives aimed at enhancing cancer research, diagnosis and treatment in Florida.

The announcements came at a news conference at International University in Miami.

Pictured: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference Friday in Miami.

Florida Cancer Innovation Fund

DeSantis said the state will soon open its third application cycle for funding available through the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund.

By the numbers:

The Florida Cancer Innovation Fund provides pilot grants for cancer research to healthcare institutions. The state allocated $20 million to the fund in its first year, then tripled that funding to $60 million for the current fiscal year.

For more information on the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund, click here.

Florida Cancer Research Network

Big picture view:

DeSantis also said the state aims to establish the Florida Cancer Research Network through the Florida Department of Health.

The research network would distribute $132.5 million in grants to a "broad range of entities that are engaged in researching and developing innovative cancer treatments," DeSantis said.

The governor also said the network would expand care for cancer patients in rural and underserved areas of Florida.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

Cancer Connect Collaborative Incubator

DeSantis is asking the Florida Legislature to allocate $30 million for what he calls the Cancer Connect Collaborative Incubator, which would provide funding aimed specifically at pediatric cancer research.

What they're saying:

"This is something that does not discriminate," Gov. DeSantis said. "This is something that has far-reaching impacts on virtually every segment of our society."

"If I can stand here and I can fight for you, know that there is hope to fight for yourself and fight for your loved one," said Casey DeSantis, who has been open about her experience as a cancer survivor.

Pictured: First Lady Casey DeSantis speaks at a news conference Friday in Miami.

What's next:

The Florida Legislature will consider the governor's proposed budget, including funding for cancer-related initiatives, during its annual session beginning Tuesday, March 4.

The Source: This story was written using information provided at a news conference in Miami on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: