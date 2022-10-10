Moffitt Cancer Center uses new exhibit to increase breast cancer awareness

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and doctors said they’re encouraged by progress made in treatment and survival rates.

New statistics from the American Cancer Society show the death rate dropped by 43% over the last three decades, translating to 460,000 fewer breast cancer deaths during that time.

Doctors said early detection is critical in keeping those rates low.

"We know that mammograms save lives, early detection saves lives. So, it's really important to start your mammograms starting at the age of 40 every year. And in between those times, if you feel something or something is just off, say something," Dr. Avan Armaghani, a breast medical oncologist said.

That same study also found, despite a lower incidence rate in Black women, they had a higher overall death rate, highlighting the importance of addressing racial disparities.

Misha Jones was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in July 2020 at just 38-years-old. She contacted a doctor after discovering a lump during a self-exam. She said her story would’ve been different if she had ignored the signs.

"Here I am after that journey, because I caught it early, because I did that self-exam, because I was advocating for myself. And that's my message to everyone that looks like me," Jones said.

Now in remission, she uses her story to inspire others. She’s a part of this year’s Snapshots of Courage display at Moffitt Cancer Center. Each participant submitted a photo to be displayed and were asked to share an image that represents what courage means to them.

For Jones, her photo showcases beauty while also showing her scar from her double mastectomy, performed in March 2021.

"The picture that I selected is a picture of me with my face turned to the side and there is a small portion of my mastectomy scar, and I wanted that to be seen to know that if you're faced with that decision to get a mastectomy, it's okay. You're still a woman, and you're still beautiful," Jones said.

The exhibit will be on display through the end of the month. Doctors hope it will encourage breast cancer patients no matter where they are on their journey and remind others to get screenings early.