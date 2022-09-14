Registration underway for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer October events

FOX 13 is again teaming up with the American Cancer Society for its Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks to raise money and awareness for the disease.

One in eight women will develop breast cancer at some point in her lifetime.

For 30 years, the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 3 and 5-mile non-competitive walks have grown into the nation's largest breast cancer movement.

The walks are a chance to have fun, inspire and support the cause and those facing the battle.

Here is a list of walks in the Bay Area:

Saturday, October 8- Making Strides of Pasco-Hernando – The Shops at Wiregrass - Wesley Chapel

Saturday, October 8- Making Strides of Polk County - Lake Mirror Promenade - Lakeland

Saturday, October 14- Making Strides of Pinellas - Vinoy Park - St. Petersburg

Saturday, October 22- Making Strides of Sarasota-Manatee - Nathan Benderson Park - Sarasota

Saturday, October 29- Making Strides of Tampa-Raymond James Stadium - Tampa

LINK: Click here for registration and event information.



