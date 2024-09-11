Mom killed, 3 kids hospitalized after crash in Pasco County: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 38-year-old Hudson woman was killed after a crash on SR-52 on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say just before 5:30 p.m. the woman was driving a Kia Forte east on SR-52 while a 41-year-old Port Richey man was headed west in a semi-truck.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

At the intersection of Prospect Road, troopers say the Kia turned left under a flashing yellow turn signal into the path of the semi-truck.

READ: Mother, daughter rescued from St. Pete house fire after being trapped in backyard: SPFR

According to authorities, the Hudson woman was taken to the hospital, which is where she died. Officials say the woman's three daughters, who are 16, 14 and 13 years old, were all taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Port Richey man was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to FHP.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: