Mom, legal guardian charged in infant's death at Highlands County home

Two women are facing charges several weeks after the death of a 3-month-old girl, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the baby was found unresponsive on May 4 at a home on Lake Avenue in Avon Park. The child died at the hospital.

According to HCSO, Sabrina Watson, 28, accidentally rolled on top of the infant while sleeping on a mattress. Watson was the child's mother, but she did not have legal custody of the baby or her other two children, ages 2 and 4.

Deputies said Watson's cousin, Gwendolyn Wyche, 49, had legal guardianship of the infant and the 2-year-old, and violated a court order by dropping them off at Watson's home, so she could take her own children skating.

Watson's parents had custody of the 4-year-old, with deputies saying they also violated a court order by leaving the child in Watson's care.

The investigation showed Watson used drugs while all three children were in the house, which was found to be dirty with boarded-up windows and no running water. Methamphetamine was also found within reach of the older children, HCSO said.

Watson faces charges of manslaughter of a child, child neglect, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. Wyche, along with Watson's parents, are charged with child neglect.

