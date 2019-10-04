Mom shares photo of ex-partner, fiancé to encourage co-parenting

article

A woman's photo of her ex-partner and fiancé has gone viral to encourage parents to put aside their differences for the sake of their children.

Madison Holley posted a photo showing her ex walking alongside her son and her fiancé shortly after she gave birth to her newborn baby.

"The guy on the left is my ex, the 3-year-old holding his hand is my first child, Cade, we had together," Holley wrote on the popular blogging site Love What Matters. "The guy on the right holding my sons' right hand is my fiancé, and the newborn baby boy is our child."

She shared the photo to voice the importance of co-parenting, even after a relationship has ended.

"Just because a relationship doesn't work out between two people DOES NOT mean the relationship with the child shouldn't," Holley wrote. "Every child needs a mother and father figure and my son Cade just happens to get some extra love."

She continued, "Be civil and co-parent. If you made the child together it's both your job to raise the child."

Her message resonated with users on Facebook. As of Friday afternoon, the post has been shared more than 30,000 times, and has over 110,000 reactions.