Monster Energy Powerboat Grand Prix roars back to St. Pete after hurricane hiatus

The Brief The Monster Energy Powerboat P1 Grand Prix returns to St. Petersburg Sept. 5–7. More than 50 powerboats and 30 jet skis will compete in national championship races. Admission is free, with VIP options available at the St. Pete Pier. Proceeds benefit Tampa Bay Watch through the P1 Marine Foundation.



For the first time since 2023, powerboat racing is back in downtown St. Petersburg.

What we know:

The Monster Energy Powerboat P1 Grand Prix kicks off Friday, Sept. 5, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 7, along the city’s waterfront and Pier District.

Last year’s event was canceled after Hurricanes Helene and Milton forced organizers to shut down the 2024 races. This year, the Grand Prix returns as the final stop in the Monster Energy P1 Offshore Triple Crown and the P1 AquaX National Championship series.

The weekend begins Friday night with a Pit Party at Albert Whitted Park. From 6 to 10 p.m., fans can expect food trucks, vendors, live music from country artist Andy Velo, and plenty of race teams on display. The event is free to attend and offers families a chance to meet the competitors up close before racing begins.

Racing lineup:

The competition heats up Saturday and Sunday. More than 50 powerboats capable of reaching speeds up to 160 miles per hour will hit the water, joined by 30 AquaX jet ski riders. Each will battle for the checkered flag in front of what organizers expect to be thousands of spectators lining the shoreline.

For fans looking for a premium experience, VIP tickets are available for an elevated viewing area at the end of the St. Pete Pier. The reserved space sits directly across from the start and finish line and comes with food, beverages, and a live stream of the racing action.

Why it matters:

Beyond the spectacle, the Grand Prix carries economic and environmental impacts. Officials with Visit St. Pete-Clearwater say the event draws visitors from across the country, driving business for local hotels, restaurants, and retailers.

Proceeds also support the P1 Marine Foundation, which will make a donation to Tampa Bay Watch during Sunday’s awards ceremony. The nonprofit focuses on bay restoration, community outreach, and marine education initiatives.

What you can do:

For VIP tickets, click here. For event info, click here.

The Source: Details for this story come from Powerboat P1’s official press release and event organizers.