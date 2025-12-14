High school seniors learn about Hillsborough College workforce programs at 'Day of Discovery'

The Brief Each year, hundreds of Hillsborough County high school seniors get a glimpse of possible futures through workforce programs at Hillsborough College's "Day of Discovery." The Annual Career Quest event is part of a more than 15-year partnership. 650 Hillsborough County high school seniors were invited. 70 workforce programs were featured.



Each year, hundreds of Hillsborough County high school seniors get a glimpse of possible futures through workforce programs at Hillsborough College's "Day of Discovery."

"They'll show what the programs are about, what kind of salary they can earn, and what kind of job prospects there are," Hillsborough College Associate Vice President for Associate in Science Degree Programs Dr. Brian Mann said.

The yearly event, officially known as Career Quest, features 70 different workforce and certificate programs. While they are informational, many booths feature "hands-on", interactive experiences.

"Students are better with having access to the actual tools they'll be using instead of hearing somebody talk about it," Mann said.

An attention-grabbing booth features "shocking" moments. The Electronics & Computer Engineering department showcases a Tesla coil, which literally "shocks" students who put their hands near it.

"Tesla coils are a large example of an ignition coil on an automobile or a wireless charger for cell phones. You make them real tiny, and you can just charge them wirelessly for phones," Hillsborough College Electronics & Computer Engineering Technology Professor Tracy Barnes said.

Student presenters answered questions about engineering during the demonstrations. There was one prominent message to seniors: "The one thing about engineering is you will always mess up. It's trials and errors. That is the only way you'll ever learn. This whole program is teaching you what to do for the future."

Across the gymnasium of the Dale Mabry campus, students were in a virtual reality world to try automotive bodywork.

"There's a lot of technicians that are into retirement phase. We actually need entry level to intermediate level," Hillsborough College Auto Collision Instructor Isaiah Velazquez said. "You could be an estimator, you could be an auto body, you could be a painter, you could be a painter's rep."

Whether it's one of those two career fields or respiratory therapy, nursing, construction or welding, the staff hope the exposure propels the students forward.

"I hope what they learn is there's another option. You don't have to go to a four-year degree right away. You can go to a two-year degree or a shorter, year-long certificate and get a great job, make a good salary, and if you choose later to go to a four-year degree, you can do that and not lose any credits," Mann said.