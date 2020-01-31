Monster Jam roars back into Tampa

Monster Jam is back with an ultimate matchup featuring 14 different drivers.

Adam Anderson, driver of Grave Digger; Tod LeDuc, driver of Monster Energy; and Bryce Kenny, driver of Mohawk Warrior, will all be ready to back-flip and stunt all night long.

When talking to Tod LeDuc about his past Monster Jam World Championships, he explained, “it’s prestigious to win a world title in Monster Jam. It’s not easy and there’s a lot of great drivers. We have 14 of the best drivers here this weekend. I’m going to be on my game, this Monster Energy truck is fast.”

Bryce Kenny is locking in on trying to get a bid to the Monster Jam World Finals, to try to win his first-ever world championship.

“If you are the season champion of this tour, then you get that automatic bid. So I want to compete in the Monster World Finals in Orlando, May 2 to 3, but to do that, that means every time my foots hits that throttle I’ve got to do it with a purpose.”

Not only can Bryce or Kenny get an automatic bid to the world finals, but also Monster Jam will be donating and spreading awareness to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital for this event. You can donate to this cause by texting 785-833 and text the code MJSTR; you will be sent to St Jude’s website with the instructions to donate.

The motto for this weekend’s Monster Jam is “This race saves lives,” Bryce added.

Advertisement

MORE INFO:

Tickets start at $15. That price does not include facility fee.

The pit party starts Saturday February 1, at 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

The show starts Saturday February 1, at 7 p.m.

LINK: https://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/events/tampa-fl/feb-01-2020-feb-01-2020