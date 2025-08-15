Monster Jam roars into Tampa as first big event at newly renamed arena

The Brief Monster Jam takes over Tampa this weekend as the first major event under the venue’s new name. High-flying stunts, a pit party, and a packed lineup of world-class trucks and drivers. Benchmark International replaces Amalie as naming sponsor, pledging $3 million for local charities.



Monster Jam is rolling into Tampa this weekend, marking the first major event at the newly named Benchmark International Arena.

The venue, formerly Amalie Arena, debuted its new name this week after the Tampa-based business acquisitions firm secured naming rights. Benchmark International says the deal comes with a $3 million commitment to local nonprofits.

What we know:

The three-day Monster Jam event promises massive 12,000-pound trucks, adrenaline-pumping stunts, and four crowd-judged competitions: Racing, Skills, Donuts, and Freestyle.

This year’s lineup features fan favorites like Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, and Sparkle Smash, alongside rising stars in the sport.

Event details:

Monster Jam kicks off Friday at 7 p.m., with two Saturday shows (1 p.m. and 7 p.m.) and a Sunday finale at 1 p.m.

The Monster Jam Pit Party runs before the afternoon shows on Saturday and Sunday, giving fans the chance to meet drivers, take photos, and see the trucks up close. Tickets are available here.

Hunt for free tickets:

Fans have a chance to score seats ahead of the show. Monster Jam has been dropping free tickets at landmarks around Tampa Bay and posting photo clues to Instagram.

Photos hint toward to spots like the Tampa sign near Sparkman Wharf, Thunder Alley at the arena, The Florida Aquarium, and the Convention Center steps. The next clue drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday.

Big picture view:

Benchmark International Arena will see plenty more action in the coming months. Katy Perry headlines next week, with more concerts, comedy acts, and sporting events on the schedule.

Arena officials say new signage will start going up within the next month, ushering in a new era for one of Tampa’s busiest sports and entertainment venues.

The Source: This article was written using details from Monster Jam’s official press release and the Tampa Bay Lightning/Benchmark International naming announcement.