Monthly coffee meetings connect Bay Area veterans with each other and community resources

The Brief Monthly coffee meetings connecting veterans to each other and to community resources started five years ago in Pinellas County and three years ago in Hillsborough. Community resources that help with housing, benefits and job placement are available. Many veterans say they need these social interactions.



Every month, veterans in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties use a cup of coffee to start conversations and create connections.

"Anybody that was a part of military service is trained to work in groups, to work in organizations," U.S. Air Force Veteran Rev. Dr. Christian Frazier said. "So, what happens is when you get out, you're by yourself, so there's that whole what do I do, how do I operate, what's my purpose."

The backstory:

These coffee socials started five years ago in Pinellas County and then branched off into Hillsborough County three years ago. A handful of community partners, like USF, AdventHealth and Hillsborough County Park & Recreation, help hold the monthly events.

What they're saying:

U.S. Army Veteran Julio Malvonado recently attended his first social. He worked in sales after his service, so he loved engaging with people.

"You're not trained properly to integrate back into civilian life," Malvonado said. "We need these social interactions."

Over 30 community partners attended the various meetings, hoping to provide help with benefits, workforce training and healthcare.

"I learn from them, and they learn from me," Malvonado said. "Sometimes you realize, I didn't know you could do that. Oh yeah, call this number, wow, and that happens every time."

Dig deeper:

Frazier represents the Zero Suicide Hillsborough Alliance, a community-driven initiative. Preventing loneliness among the veteran community is key. Housing is another big issue. Both Frazier and Malvonado have battled homelessness while returning to civilian life.

"We can't address mental health unless we address housing," Frazier said. "Until we get people and veterans stable, we can't really address all the other issues they're dealing with."

April's meeting was held at St. Vincent de Paul, a nonprofit that tackles housing and emergency situations.

What's next:

The next Hillsborough County veterans' coffee event will be at Sunshine Health on May 14th at 9:00 a.m.