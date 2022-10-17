Moose fight lands massive animal in Colorado family's truck bed

A massive moose fight broke out in the driveway of a Steamboat Springs, Colorado family's driveway.

It happened after sundown last week. Charley Lodwick's family heard noises outside and found two large moose battling near the driveway.

Charley started recording as the animals locked antlers.

They eventually moved closer to the home. One of the moose threw the other partially into the bed of the truck parked in the driveway.

Unfortunately, the truck lost a mirror in the mele.