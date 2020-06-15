Moray eel bite victim rescued off coast of Venice, Florida
VENICE, Fla. - Over 100 miles from Venice, a 23-year-old man needed help after he was bit by a moray eel.
The U.S. Coast Guard received a report of the bite Sunday night, and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter's crew launched and medevaced the man from a fishing vessel, which was located roughly 131 miles west of Venice.
Coast Guard officials said they received the report around 9 p.m. from the captain of a fishing vessel.
The man was taken to Tampa General Hospital, and is expected to be OK.