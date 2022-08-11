More than 200 collectables up for auction from North Tampa's vintage village 'Gallopsville'

More than 200 collectables from a vintage village in North Tampa will hit the auction block over the weekend.

Ronald Gallops bought his land off Nebraska Avenue in 1979. The one-acre property was meant to be his office, but transformed into so much more.

"One morning, I pull in the front gate, and I look back, and I see these beautiful trees, oak trees and everything, and it started to come a vision," he explained.

What the 80-year-old sketched out that day slowly turned into "Gallopsville."

The small village was filled with vintage collectables, and Gallops made sure every detail was true to that pre-war era.

"Every time we went out, I took a trailer and did all the flea markets and hunted up all this stuff," said Gallops.

There are multiple buildings, and each room has a theme.

"A barber shop, a blacksmith shop, a general store, a kitchen. And in those he's got original items from that period that are real," said John Harris with Harris Auctions.

He said around 250 individual items will be sold during the auction. Some items up for auction include an ice box and matching range, vintage signs, an entire barber set up with a chair and sink and even a pole outside, and an antique broom making machine.

One of the unique items up for grabs is a steampunk land, sea or air prop. It was built using an F-4 centerline fighter jet fuel tank, completely custom-built by Gallops.

The vintage collection served Gallops well. There were shows on the lot, even magazine and photo shoots.

"This is definitely kind of a mini theme park, you know," Harris said. "I mean, it's kind of a neat trip back in time."

The replica village highlights Gallops' appreciation for a time filled with ingenuity.

"There's a lot of engineering that went on in that era from just plain old people, and the complexity of that, some of the stuff that they designed. They had nothing to copy from," he said.

Everything hitting the auction block will be sold to the highest bidder. Gallops hopes the new owners enjoy their treasures as much as he has.

If you are interested in something from Gallopsville there is a preview Friday from 12-5 p.m., and the auction starts Saturday at 10 a.m. It will be held on the property at 914 East 128th Avenue in Tampa.